The Most Dangerous Times To Drive In New York State

What are the most dangerous times to drive here in New York?

The insurance carrier Assurance compiled data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in order to find the most dangerous times to drive in every state in the US.

According to data compiled by the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA), there were roughly 31,785 deaths due to car crashes in the first 9 months of 2022 alone. While roadway fatalities seem to be leveling out compared to recent years (there were 38,824 total fatalities in 2020), this statistic is still highly unsettling."

What they found nationwide is that the most dangerous day to drive overall is Saturday. Saturday accounts for the highest number of accidents in 42 states, including New York State.

Most Dangerous Day

As for weekdays, New York joins 24 other states posting Thursdays as the most dangerous day to be on the road. The most-dangerous day data reflects the numbers of fatal traffic crashes, based on the latest data available since 2016 from the NHTSA.

Most Dangerous Month

The study found that in New York, the most dangerous month to be on the road is September.

Most Dangerous Time of Day

After-work rush hour traffic leads to more fatalities in New York. The most dangerous times to drive is between 5PM to 6PM.

Both 5-6 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. were equally dangerous for 10 states each. The after-work rush (5-6 p.m.) was the most hazardous for states like Iowa (117 fatalities), New York (286 fatalities), and Tennessee (306 fatalities) while 8-9 p.m. was the worst time to drive in places like Florida (1,061 fatalities), Mississippi (199 fatalities), and New Mexico (131 fatalities)."

You can read the full data online here.

