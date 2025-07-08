Another storm rolled through New York, and it may have spawned not one, but two more tornadoes. If confirmed, these twisters would add to an already active stretch of severe weather across the state.

Joey Naused captured video of what appears to be a twister in Phelps while driving home from work in Central New York.

The National Weather Service is expected to tour the area in Ontario County to confirm if it was a tornado, straight line winds or a microburst.

Massive Damage

Whatever hit Phelps was strong enough to tear roofs off. One home was even moved off it's foundation, moved off its foundation according to WHAM.

Several roads were closed due to downed trees and power lines.

READ MORE: Trapped by the Storm, Freed by Heroes - A CNY Survival Miracle

Seneca County

Another twister may have touched down in Seneca County in the Finger Lakes region.

Timothy Emantsal captured what looks like a funnel cloud in Romulus.

Four Confirmed Tornadoes

Four tornadoes have already been confirmed in New York already.

#1 June 9 – Cattaraugus County

An EF1 with 110 mph winds tore a 2.4-mile path through Great Valley.

#2 June 10 – Clinton County

A second twister touched down just a day later in the state’s North Country.

Get our free mobile app

#3 June 22 – Clark Mills, Oneida County

Tragically, this tornado claimed three lives. It was one of the deadliest storms in the area in years.

READ MORE: Ground-Level Video Tour of Devastating Storm Damage in Clark Mills

#4 June 22 – Westmoreland to Clinton, Oneida County

This most recent EF1 was confirmed following extensive storm surveys.