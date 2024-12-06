Old Man Winter isn't done just yet! More heavy lake-effect snow is on the way in Central New York. Just in time to make a mess for the Friday evening commute.

The National Weather Service has issued more advisories and storm warnings to kick off the weekend.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 PM Friday, December 6 to 4 PM Saturday, December 7 for southern Oneida county, including the cities of Utica and Rome.

Lake effect snow expected with total accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Meteorologists predict the highest totals to be along and north of Interstate 90.

"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute."

Winter Storm Warning

In Northern Oneida County there's a Winter Storm Warning for the same time.

Heavy lake-effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations could be anywhere between 9 and 18 inches with the highest amounts expected over the northern and western parts of the county.

"Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible."

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Friday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 5 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Snow. Low around 26.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 AM, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: Rain. High near 42.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 35.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

