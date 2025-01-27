Potentially Life Threatening Weather in New York

The snow just keeps coming in New York.

The latest round of weather is potentially life threatening with strong wind gusts that could cause whiteout conditions.

Winter Storm Warning in 3 Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning until 6 AM Tuesday for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties.

4 to 8 inches of heavy snow is expected. The 55 MPH wind gusts will cause significant blowing snow and greatly reduced visibility at times.

"Whiteout conditions are possible and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel will be difficult."

Winter Weather Advisory in Northern Oneida County

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Oneida County from 7 PM Monday until 7 AM Tuesday.

Up to 5 inches of snow is expected. Wind gusts won't be as strong at 35 MPH but still could cause travel problems.

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Today: Sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers, mainly after 1 AM. Areas of blowing snow after 1 AM. Low around 18. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 AM. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Snow, mainly after 1 AM. Low around 14. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Wednesday: Snow showers. High near 34. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 1 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 11 AM, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

