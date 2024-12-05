More Snow & Stronger Winds Than Originally Predicted For Central New York

It looks like more snow than originally predicted may fall in Central New York.

The National Weather Service upgraded the Winter Storm Watch earlier this week to a WARNING. It's in effect until 4 AM Friday, December 6.

Total accumulations were predicted to be anywhere from 5 and 8 inches with 35 mph winds making travel very difficult.

More Snow Predicted

Now it looks like we may get even more snow and stronger winds in Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, and Otsego counties.

Additional snow accumulations could be 4 and 9 inches, with storm totals of 5 to 11 inches by early Friday morning. Wind gusts may be as high as 45 mph producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

"Snow squalls may reduce visibility to near zero at times. Winds will become increasingly strong and gusty Thursday as the event transitions to lake effect snow and blowing snow."

Less Snow In Northern Oneida County

Northern Oneida County including Boonville was project to see up to 16 inches.

Now meteorologists are predicting up to 12 inches with 40 MPH winds. That's still A FOOT of snow! Good news for winter enthusiasts.

Sounds likes it's time to break out the snowmobile, skis, and sleds for some fun in the snow.

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Thursday: Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow after 11 AM. High near 34. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Thursday Night: Snow showers, mainly before 4 AM. Areas of blowing snow before 2 AM. Low around 19. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Wind gusts as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Friday Night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: Showers. High near 46.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

