Rite Aid is moving forward with plans to close even more stores.

The pharmacy chain just filed their eighth notice with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey, asking to shut down 118 additional locations—including 20 in New York—and liquidate their assets.

A long list of closures was announced in May, with 21 more New York stores added a few weeks later, followed by another 24 last week.

That brings the total number of stores set to close to 947 so far across the country.

The company is trying to tighten things up by focusing on their stronger locations and letting go of the ones that aren’t doing so well.

Prescription Transfers

Prescriptions are being transferred to nearby pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens, so you shouldn’t see an interruption in service.

Layoffs have already started, and some towns may be left without a nearby pharmacy at all.

New York Store Closures

Here is the latest round of store closures in New York.

Albany: 1225 Western Avenue

Alden: 13090 Broadway Road

Amherst: 8530 Transit Road

Bayside: 43-20 Bell Boulevard

Binghamton: 201 Conklin Avenue

Brooklyn: 320 Smith Street

Brooklyn: 6423 Fort Hamilton Parkway

Buffalo: 2315 William Street

Carmel: 1896 Route 6

Clifton Park: 1483 Route 9

Depew: 4937 Transit Road

Jackson Heights: 85-10 Northern Boulevard

Kenmore: 654 Colvin Avenue

Kings Park: 18 Indian Head Road

Lewiston: 731 Center Street

Mount Sinai: 5507 Nesconset Highway Ste 100

North Bellmore: 2260 Jerusalem Avenue

Orchard Park: 4060 North Buffalo Street

Ozone Park: 102-30 Atlantic Avenue

Staten Island: 43-68 Amboy Road

Check out the full list of the latest closures at Thehill.com.