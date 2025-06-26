Another Round Of Rite Aid Closures Hits 20 Locations In New York
Rite Aid is moving forward with plans to close even more stores.
The pharmacy chain just filed their eighth notice with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey, asking to shut down 118 additional locations—including 20 in New York—and liquidate their assets.
A long list of closures was announced in May, with 21 more New York stores added a few weeks later, followed by another 24 last week.
That brings the total number of stores set to close to 947 so far across the country.
The company is trying to tighten things up by focusing on their stronger locations and letting go of the ones that aren’t doing so well.
Prescription Transfers
Prescriptions are being transferred to nearby pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens, so you shouldn’t see an interruption in service.
Layoffs have already started, and some towns may be left without a nearby pharmacy at all.
New York Store Closures
Here is the latest round of store closures in New York.
Albany: 1225 Western Avenue
Alden: 13090 Broadway Road
Amherst: 8530 Transit Road
Bayside: 43-20 Bell Boulevard
Binghamton: 201 Conklin Avenue
Brooklyn: 320 Smith Street
Brooklyn: 6423 Fort Hamilton Parkway
Buffalo: 2315 William Street
Carmel: 1896 Route 6
Clifton Park: 1483 Route 9
Depew: 4937 Transit Road
Jackson Heights: 85-10 Northern Boulevard
Kenmore: 654 Colvin Avenue
Kings Park: 18 Indian Head Road
Lewiston: 731 Center Street
Mount Sinai: 5507 Nesconset Highway Ste 100
North Bellmore: 2260 Jerusalem Avenue
Orchard Park: 4060 North Buffalo Street
Ozone Park: 102-30 Atlantic Avenue
Staten Island: 43-68 Amboy Road
Check out the full list of the latest closures at Thehill.com.
