The Moose Everyone Was Watching Has Died

A 600-pound bull moose had been getting plenty of attention after wandering through several communities in the Capital Region, but the story has ended in a heartbreaking way.

The young moose was captured in Troy, New York, after spending several days roaming around Rensselaer County, including a stretch along Interstate 90.

DEC officials tranquilized the animal with plans to move it back to a more rural area where it could safely return to the wild.

READ MORE: Moose Seen Walking Down I-90

Then Something Went Wrong

After the moose was captured, DEC staff monitored him throughout the night. But his condition began to deteriorate.

Despite efforts to keep him stable, wildlife biologists and the state's wildlife veterinarian made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the moose.

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Was It His Health Or The Tranquilizer?

That's one of the questions officials are hoping to answer. DEC says there are always risks involved when wild animals have to be sedated and transported, but tranquilizing an animal is considered a last resort when public safety or the animal's safety is at risk.

READ MORE: A Moose, a Lake and One Very Adirondack Moment

READ MORE: Best Place to See Moose in New York

The moose was monitored for nearly 24 hours after being captured before the decision was made.

A necropsy will be performed at the DEC's wildlife laboratory to try to determine what happened.

He Was Just A Young Moose

Officials believe the bull was only about a year and a half old. He was likely wandering in search of a mate, which isn't unusual behavior for a bull moose during breeding season.

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose Gallery Credit: Credit - Dave Wheeler