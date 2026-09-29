Morning Moose Commute

Another day. Another moose. At this point, it feels like we're getting a new moose sighting every time we turn around. But this one was a long way from home and had morning commuters doing a double take.

Sidney Jenkins-Gorman shared a video of a moose taking a morning stroll along I-90 in Rensselaer County. It was so close she could've reached out the window and touched it as she drove by.

Someone Missed the Exit

New York State DOT also shared video of the unexpected interstate traveler, along with a pretty perfect warning.

"Four legs. No license plate. Absolutely missed the exit for the woods."

READ MORE: A Moose, a Lake and One Very Adirondack Moment

READ MORE: Best Place to See Moose in New York

The moose apparently decided I-90 was the place to be instead of sticking to the woods, leaving drivers with a pretty unusual obstacle to watch out for. And when you're dealing with an animal that can weigh over a thousand pounds, it's definitely not something you want to suddenly encounter in your lane.

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Watch For Wildlife

NYSDOT reminded drivers that wildlife can show up on roads without warning. If you see an animal near the roadway, slow down, stay alert, and give it plenty of room.

It's also a good reminder that when you're driving around New York, you never really know what might be around the next corner.

A deer? Sure. A turkey? Absolutely. A moose casually walking down the interstate? Apparently, that's on the list now too.

I bet he didn't pay the toll either!

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose Gallery Credit: Credit - Dave Wheeler