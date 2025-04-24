Moose on the Move: Another Sighting in Central New York

Seeing a moose in Central New York might seem like a rare dream—but for one lucky observer, that dream just came true. Another moose has been spotted in the area, adding to the growing list of unexpected and exciting sightings.

Every time Jackie Moore makes the drive to and from camp in Upstate New York, her eyes scan the tree lines and clearings with one mission: spotting a moose.

It’s become a bit of a running theme between her and her husband, Nick, ever since they set up a seasonal site on Moose River.

"After multiple people have posted sightings of a moose ranging from Dolgeville to Cold Brook, I’ve had high hopes of this happening."

Finally, after all the wishing, watching, and waiting, it did.

As Jackie was cruising along Grant Road in Cold Brook at 55 mph she saw a moose strolling along. "I yelled Nick, it’s a MOOSE! He says, no it’s not. He looks up and says, OH MY GOD it is!"

The moose crossed the road right in front of the car before wandering off into the woods. "I was so excited I was like a kid at Christmas."

Moose-t See Video

This isn't the first moose seen strolling around in Central New York this spring.

​Another driver had an unexpected encounter with a massive moose that emerged onto the road, creating a startling moment for both.

"Holy Cow," Tara McCormick said as she came face to face or should I say face to car with a moose that was standing in the middle of the road...in Poland.

"Thought we were gonna have a face-off but we decided to go our separate ways." she said as the moose took off across the road.

Credit - Tara McCormick/Facebook Credit - Tara McCormick/Facebook loading...

Rare Moose Sightings

Moose sightings are more common in the Adirondacks, however, such close encounters in Herkimer County are rare and serve as a reminder for motorists to remain vigilant, especially in areas where wildlife crossings are possible.

"Never thought I'd see one in Poland."

Close Encounter in the Adirondacks

If you think that was a close encounter of the moose kind, wait until you see one walking towards a man in the Adirondacks.

A massive moose wandered right toward the guy who caught the scary moment on camera.

Calm, cool, and probably holding his breath, the man can be seen walking backward, very slowly, as the curious moose walks forward, giving him an up-close look at one of the North Country’s most elusive creatures.

READ MORE: Heroic Rangers Rescue Moose From Icy Upstate New York Lake

"Hey what are you doing," the man can be heard asking as he backs away.

The magical encounter happened in Owls Head, New York in Franklin County. "The moose was bedded down by the trash can when he pulled in," said Richard Fox who shared the video of his dad on social media.

Watch the "little too close for comfort" encounter and try not to hold your breath.

READ MORE: Close Encounter of Moose Kind! 2 Pass Under New York Hunter's Tree Stand

Early Bird Catches Magical Moose Moment

The early bird may catch the worm. But the early riser catches magical moments.

Lance Cole noticed a man fishing in a canoe while enjoying a cup of coffee at his cabin at Chimney Mountain. "I saw a black object in a place where there were no stumps."

Read More: Best Place to See Moose in New York

Cole grabbed binoculars to see what it was. The object turned out to be a moose.

"The first one I've ever seen. I grabbed my camera and started taking photos."

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Moose on a Beach

Another early riser caught his own magical moment when he came across a moose strolling along a New York beach.

Neal Larkin opens the gates at Port Henry Beach where he works every morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier.

"After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."

Check out Larkin's personal moose shoot from the Port Henry beach.

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Fisherman Catches Magical Moment

Another fisherman caught more than fish on Cranberry Lake in St Lawrence County.

Sonny McPherson noticed a moose a couple of hundred yards from shore.

"I immediately shut the motor off and used the trolling motor to quietly get close enough to capture a once-in-a-lifetime moment with my camera zoomed in."

The moose climbed ashore and finished swimming to the other side of the lake. McPherson didn't follow. He continued to watch from a safe distance.

Report Moose

If you see a moose, you're asked to report it to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, the health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

If you see a moose, never approach it. Bull (male) moose can be very aggressive, especially in late Fall during the rut.

Get our free mobile app