One lucky paddler in the Adirondacks got way more than just a peaceful day on the water when they came face to face with one of the areas most majestic (and massive) residents: a moose.

It happened during what was supposed to be a quiet solo canoe trip on a remote, glassy lake in the Adirondack Mountains. With nothing but the soft sound of the paddle dipping into the water and birds chirping in the distance, it was the kind of moment outdoor lovers dream about.

For a few breathtaking minutes, time stood still. The moose, calm and seemingly unbothered, glanced in the paddler’s direction, then dipped its massive head to drink from the lake.

Eventually, the moose wandered back into the woods, disappearing as silently as it arrived.

Close Encounter in the Adirondacks

If you think a moose near your canoe is intense, wait until you see what happened to this guy in the Adirondacks.

A massive moose—yes, the kind that can weigh over 1,000 pounds—was caught on camera walking straight toward a man. And no, this wasn’t a zoom lens situation... this was close. Like, "maybe take a few steps back" close.

In the jaw-dropping video, the man can be seen slowly backing away, never turning his back, as the towering moose moves in with quiet curiosity.

"Hey what are you doing," the man can be heard asking.

The magical encounter happened in Owls Head, New York in Franklin County. "The moose was bedded down by the trash can when he pulled in," said Richard Fox who shared the video of his dad on social media.

Watch the "little too close for comfort" encounter and try not to hold your breath.

Early Bird Catches Magical Moose Moment

The early bird may catch the worm. But the early riser catches magical moments.

Lance Cole noticed a man fishing in a canoe while enjoying a cup of coffee at his cabin at Chimney Mountain. "I saw a black object in a place where there were no stumps."

Cole grabbed binoculars to see what it was. The object turned out to be a moose.

"The first one I've ever seen. I grabbed my camera and started taking photos."

Moose on a Beach

Another early riser caught his own magical moment when he came across a moose strolling along a New York beach.

Neal Larkin opens the gates at Port Henry Beach where he works every morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier.

"After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."

Check out Larkin's personal moose shoot from the Port Henry beach.

Fisherman Catches Magical Moment

Another fisherman caught more than fish on Cranberry Lake in St Lawrence County.

Sonny McPherson noticed a moose a couple of hundred yards from shore.

"I immediately shut the motor off and used the trolling motor to quietly get close enough to capture a once-in-a-lifetime moment with my camera zoomed in."

The moose climbed ashore and finished swimming to the other side of the lake. McPherson didn't follow. He continued to watch from a safe distance.

Report Moose

If you see a moose, you're asked to report it to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, the health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

If you see a moose, never approach it. Bull (male) moose can be very aggressive, especially in late Fall during the rut.