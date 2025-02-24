Ride In A REAL Monster Truck Here In Syracuse

Have you ever wanted to ride in a real life monster truck? You'll get your chance here in Central New York.

America’s Wildest Monster Truck Show is making its way back to Syracuse on March 22nd and 23rd at the Toyota Coliseum. You'll be able to check out three massive shows featuring jaw-dropping stunts, high-flying monster trucks, and thrilling races that will leave the crowd on the edge of their seats.

This is the only chance in the region to witness these giant superstars in action. The lineup includes legendary monster trucks like the world-famous OUTLAW, the fierce new SHARK ATTACK, the debut of the prehistoric powerhouse T-REX, and the law-enforcing SHERIFF straight from Tombstone, Arizona.

How To Ride In A Monster Truck

Fans will also get the unique opportunity to ride in a real monster truck, SERGEANT SMASH. You can learn more about that experience online here.

In addition to the main event, the show will feature the heart-pounding QUAD WARS, where professional riders compete in high-speed, wheel-to-wheel racing for big prizes and bragging rights. The CLASH of the TITANS will see OUTLAW and SHARK ATTACK go head-to-head in a battle of raw power and precision driving. Plus, young fans ages 3 to 9 can get in on the action with the KIDS POWER WHEEL RACES, bringing extra excitement for families.

How To Buy Tickets

Tickets are available now, with a limited supply of discounted child general admission tickets for just $10. VIP ticket holders get premium seating and access to the Pre-Show Meet & Greet PIT PARTY, where fans can see the trucks up close and meet the drivers. Gates open early for each show, and attendees are encouraged to grab their tickets in advance to avoid missing out on this high-octane event.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit MonsterTrucks.fun.

Here's A Look At The Schedule

March 22, 2025

For the 12:00PM MATINEE:

Gates open at 10:00AM

Pre-show Meet & Greet Pit Party with Kids Zone 10:30am-11:30am

Pit Party admission tickets only $5.00! Pit Party Included with VIP Tickets! Must have show admission tickets before purchasing Pit Party Pass.

Show starts at 12:00pm and ends approx. 1:30pm

Post show drivers autographs near Merchandise Stand For the 6:00PM EVENING:

Gates open at 4:00PM

Pre-show Meet & Greet Pit Party with Kids Zone 4:30pm-5:30pm

Pit Party admission tickets only $5.00....Pit Party included only w/ VIP Tickets. Must purchase show admission tickets first before purchasing Pit Party add-on pass.

Show starts at 6:00pm and ends approx. 7:30pm

Post show drivers autographs near Merchandise Stand March 23, 2025

For the 2:00PM MATINEE:

Gates open at 12:00PM

Pre-show Meet & Greet Pit Party with Kids Zone 12:30pm-1:30pm

Pit Party admission tickets only $5.00....Pit Party included only w/ VIP Tickets. Must purchase show admission tickets first before purchasing Pit Party add-on pass.

Show starts at 2:00pm and ends approx. 3:30pm

Post show drivers autographs near Merchandise Stand"

Learn more here.

Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York According to data collected by Auto Evolution, these are the car brands with the worst drivers in New York. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor