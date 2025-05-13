Get ready Central New York: Monster trucks are back in Syracuse this October. Monster Jam is roaring back into town, and it’s going to be bigger, louder, and wilder than ever.

If you’ve never seen a 12,000-pound truck fly through the air, do donuts on two wheels, or save itself from a wipeout, this is your chance. Monster Jam 2025 is rolling into the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 11th. Monster trucks aren't just for kids- they are for anyone who loves heart-pounding stunts, jaw-dropping action, and trucks with names like Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, and Sparkle Smash. You’ll be part of the action too......literally. Fans get to score the drivers in real-time based on their tricks, flips, and saves.

The day kicks off early with the Pit Party at 10:30AM which is described as a "can’t-miss experience where you can meet the drivers." You'll also be able to take up-close pics with the trucks, and see what it takes to bring this chaos to life. Doors open at 1:30PM with the Trackslide behind-the-scenes tour at 2:00PM, and the main event starting at 3:00PM.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 19th, but if you're part of the Feld Preferred group, you can snag them early starting Tuesday, May 13th. Venue presale kicks off Thursday, May 15th. You can buy tickets online here. So mark your calendars, rev those engines, and get ready to cheer. Monster trucks are back and they are ready to crush it.

