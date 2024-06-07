Majestic Mama Moose &#038; Her 2 Babies Spotted in Upstate New York

Majestic Mama Moose & Her 2 Babies Spotted in Upstate New York

Credit - Think Stock/Canva

The only thing more magical than seeing a moose in the Adirondacks is capturing a mama and not one but two adorable babies.

Michael John saw what he called "double trouble" on a trail camera near Lake Pleasant New York and shared them on social media.

Just look at those faces!

READ MORE: Best Place to See a Moose in New York

Credit - Michael John/Facebook
loading...

Mama Moose & Babies

Kylie Fitz captured what looks like the same family in the Speculator area, which is in Hamilton County.

READ MORE: Close Encounter of Moose Kind! 2 Pass Under New York Hunter's Tree Stand

Moose Stops Traffic

Forget the chicken. Why did the moose cross the road in Upstate New York? Maybe to get it's picture taken.

A moose stopped traffic in Crown Point. Shelly Lynn Yager managed to catch a few shots of the majestic animal crossing the road.

READ MORE: Watch Hunters Try To Save Stranded Moose In The Adirondacks

Report Moose

If you see a moose, you're asked to report it to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, the health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

READ MORE: Curious Moose Peeks Into Upstate New York Window

If you see a moose, never approach it. Bull (male) moose can be very aggressive, especially in late Fall during the rut.

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach

A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose

Gallery Credit: Credit - Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: moose, Utica News
Categories: TSM

More From 96.9 WOUR