Majestic Mama Moose & Her 2 Babies Spotted in Upstate New York

The only thing more magical than seeing a moose in the Adirondacks is capturing a mama and not one but two adorable babies.

Michael John saw what he called "double trouble" on a trail camera near Lake Pleasant New York and shared them on social media.

Just look at those faces!

Mama Moose & Babies

Kylie Fitz captured what looks like the same family in the Speculator area, which is in Hamilton County.

Moose Stops Traffic

Forget the chicken. Why did the moose cross the road in Upstate New York? Maybe to get it's picture taken.

A moose stopped traffic in Crown Point. Shelly Lynn Yager managed to catch a few shots of the majestic animal crossing the road.

Report Moose

If you see a moose, you're asked to report it to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, the health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

If you see a moose, never approach it. Bull (male) moose can be very aggressive, especially in late Fall during the rut.

