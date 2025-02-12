One of Central New York's quirkiest diners has closed after serving up unique dishes for a decade.

It’s been a tough stretch for the restaurant scene in Central New York, with beloved spots shutting their doors one after another.

We’ve said goodbye to some of the best BBQ at Smoking Guns Saloon, local cuisine at The Inn Between, and Margaritaville after 10 years inside Destiny USA.

Now, another spot that served up quirky dishes for a decade has joined the list.

Modern Malt Closes Doors

Modern Malt was founded in 2014 in the historic Armory Square neighborhood in Syracuse, bringing a modern twist on food and cocktails.

The unique diner was known for dishes like Barney Rubble French Toast, Elvis B-Side Pancake and Tot-Chos. They even served breakfast poutine. That is until Super Bowl Sunday when it served its last meal at 325 S Clinton Street in Syracuse.

Changes in the restaurant industry over the last few years and a decrease in people working downtown are to blame.

Cicero Eater, a spinoff of Modern Malt closed it's doors last July.

Modern Malt Brunch Moves Down the Street

Co-owner Robb Bidwell told Syracuse.com, the restaurant may be closed but diners can still enjoy the famous Modern Malt brunch. It'll move down the street to Sassy-Cuse Saloon, formerly known as the Clinton St Pub.

Bidwell and Doug Balle rebranded the pub last week to focus more on food and less on the drinks.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

