Invasive Species From East Asia Threatening New York Waters

There's an invasive species that has found its way into New York and it's threatening our waters.

The Mitten Crab is native to East Asia. But they have been recently discovered in the Hudson River and Long Island Sound.

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Disrupting New York's Ecosystems

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) say these crabs move between brackish and marine waters and have the potential to disrupt local ecosystems by out competing native marine life.

Interfere with commercial and recreational fisheries, stealing bait and damaging fishing gear and catch

Blocking the cooling systems of power plants

Burrow in the stream bank, causing bank instability and increased erosion

Can alter food webs as they forage on native fish eggs and invertebrates

Can compete with native species for food and habitat

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Recognizing Mitten Crabs

Adult Mitten Crabs have “furry” claws that look like mittens, hence their name. The younger crabs may not have their “mittens” yet.

Claws of equal size with white tips and dense patches of brown setae that look like hairy mittens

Shells up to 4 inches wide with four lateral spines on each side

Notch between the eyes

Light brown to olive color

Eight sharp pointed walking legs approximately twice as long as the shell width; no swimming legs

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Prohibited in New York

Mitten Crabs are prohibited in New York State. You can't knowingly possess, sell, import, buy, transport, introduce or propagate prohibited invasive species.

The DEC is asking the public to report any mitten crabs they find and help limit their spread to protect the ecosystem in New York.

Get our free mobile app

If you see a Mitten Crab, remove and freeze it. Be sure to take photos and note the precise you found the crab. Report sighting to the Bureau of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health by emailing: isinfo@dec.ny.gov or through iMapInvasives.org.

Never release any non-native animal or plant into the wild.

10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams