Summer vacation should mean fun and freedom for kids—not worrying about their next meal. That’s why Mister Mike’s Gyros is once again stepping up in a big way.

What Is the “No Kids Go Hungry” Campaign?

Mister Mike's Gyros is located at 50 Kellogg Road in Washington Mills. They are back this summer with their “No Kids Go Hungry” summer lunch campaign, starting Monday, July 14th. This heartfelt initiative offers free, healthy lunches to any child in need, Monday through Friday from 11AM to 1PM, all summer long.

“School’s out for the summer, so you know what that means? No Kids GO Hungry is in full effect.”

Who Can Get a Free Meal?

And they mean any child. Whether they're school-aged, not yet in school, or just going through a tough time, they’re welcome this summer.

“Children can be of any age or in any type of difficult circumstance in today’s world. This area means the world to us and we want to make sure the next generation is happy and healthy.”

READ MORE: Summer Brings Rising Need At The Rome Rescue Mission

Mister Mike's Gyros Mister Mike's Gyros loading...

The best part? Kids don’t even need to be present to receive the meals. If an older sibling or guardian wants to pick up lunches for the family, that’s okay.

“We know older siblings sacrifice sometimes their own meals to feed the smaller children, so we are allowing any child to come in and grab for themselves and their siblings if needed.”

Meals are packed and ready to go for take-out or dine-in—whatever works best. While delivery isn’t available, getting to Mister Mike’s is worth the trip. The owners and staff are determined to feed at least 50 to 100 children a day—and with the help of the community, they just might do it.

How the Community Can Help

How can you help? Donations are welcome in all forms—cash, gift cards, snacks (store-bought and unopened), or even board games for the kids to enjoy while they eat.

“Community involvement and donations are appreciated to make this another HUGE success. We are offering a healthy and nutritious option for our kids!”

So spread the word. If you know a child who could use a good meal and a little kindness this summer, send them down to Mister Mike’s.

“Be kind. Do good. Show love. And always help the next generation.”

You can learn more on their Facebook post.

18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York Now that school is out for the year it won't be long before the kids are bored. Here are 18 kid-friendly day trips to keep them entertained this summer. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams