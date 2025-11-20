Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Locating Missing Woman.

Have you seen this woman?

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating Jacqueline Chiodo, 43, who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

Jacqueline was discharged from Upstate Community Hospital around 1:00 PM and had an Uber waiting to take her home—but she never got in the vehicle. Later, she was spotted walking along West Seneca Turnpike, which is currently the last confirmed sighting.

No Matter How Small

Deputies have been working around the clock, conducting interviews, reviewing surveillance footage, and following up on every lead. They are asking residents, local businesses, and anyone who may have been traveling in the West Seneca Turnpike corridor around that time to report anything they may have noticed, no matter how small it may seem.

READ MORE: CNY DoorDash Driver Films Nude Customer, Posts Online, Now Arrested

Jacqueline is described as 5’4” tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green hospital pants and a purple coat.

While authorities currently do not indicate foul play, her whereabouts remain unknown, and both her family and law enforcement are deeply concerned for her safety.

Get our free mobile app

Every Tip Matters

The Sheriff’s Office stresses that timely information from the public can be critical in missing person cases like this. Anyone who has seen Jacqueline, thinks they may have seen her, or has any information—no matter how minor—is urged to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at 315-425-2111 or dial 911 immediately.

Every tip matters, and your eyes and ears could make all the difference in reuniting Jacqueline with her loved ones.