Wallaby Escapes In Central New York: Search Underway
There’s an unexpected guest hopping around Oswego, New York, and her name is Mac.
Grace and Glory Animals, a local animal education zoo, is asking the public for help after their beloved wallaby escaped Sunday evening around 6PM. The wallaby, named Mac, was last seen between the zoo’s property on Tug Hill Road and nearby Ontario Orchards.
Who Is Mac the Wallaby?
“She was just one step ahead of us all night,” the zoo shared in a heartfelt Facebook post. “We used thermal imaging drones, but couldn’t quite catch up with her.”
According to Grace and Glory Animals, Mac is shy and likely hiding close by. Despite several sightings and help from the community, the elusive wallaby has managed to stay out of reach.
"We are aware of the Facebook post where she was spotted — thank you to those who shared it!" the zoo wrote. They're asking that if Mac is seen again, people reach out immediately so they can respond quickly.
According to CNY Central, Mac holds a special place in the hearts of those who care for her:
“She’s very special to us,” the post continues. “Please share and keep an eye out — your help means the world to us!”
What to Do If You See Her
The search continues, and the community is encouraged to keep looking and to report any sightings. If you spot Mac or have any information, please contact Grace and Glory Animals directly at (315) 326-1434 or message them on Facebook.
As of now, Mac is still missing — We will keep you updated if this story changes.
You Can Now Rent A Jet Car Boat In Alexandria Bay New York
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
17 Neglected Dogs Rescued from “Casa Doom” Home Near Mohawk, NY
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Heartbreaking Discovery: 5 Dogs Rescued from Barn After Years of Neglect
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams