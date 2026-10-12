New Hartford Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Boy

New Hartford Police are asking for the public's help finding a 13-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from a local store.

Police are attempting to locate Cornelius Patterson, who was last seen at The Home Depot on French Road.

According to police, he ran away from the store on foot around 6:15 PM on Sunday, October 11.

What to Know About Cornelius Patterson

Patterson is described as a light-skinned Black male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and gray, red, and black Nike shoes.

READ MORE: Three Girls Injured After Being Thrown From ATV in Central New York

READ MORE: The Silence Ends Here! March Planned at Cornell

Police say Patterson is originally from Utica but has recently been living in Frankfort.

New Hartford Police New Hartford Police

Police Asking for Public's Help

If you've seen Patterson or have information that could help police locate him, please contact the New Hartford Police Department at 315-733-6666.

When a child is reported missing, information from the public can be important in helping police determine where they may have gone.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone who may have seen Patterson in the area of French Road or has information about his whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to investigators.

If you have information, please contact police directly rather than relying on social media comments to get the information to the right people.

80 Children Went Missing In New York In 2025 So Far