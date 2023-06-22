Upstate New York Hiker Reunited with Lost Puppy After 2 Day Long Search
What started off as the worst situation imaginable, finished with a happy ending for one Upstate New Yorker and her puppy.
Forest Rangers with Ray Brook Dispatch were recently notified of a lost dog up on McKenzie Mountain. They weren't given specific details as to how the dog was lost, so Ranger O'Connor gave the owner a call to learn more.
According to the woman, they had unclipped the puppy, named "Wilson", in order to get down a rock scramble on the trail. 4-month-old Wilson then took off into the woods, out of sight and reach of his owners.
To make matters worse, the dog's tracking device wasn't working. This made it almost impossible to find the dog, even with the help of the NYS Forest Rangers. They were forced to leave Wilson in the woods by himself all night long.
First Sights of Wilson
It wasn't until around 11:00am the next day that Wilson made an appearance. He slowly approached a group of hikers with a dog, looking for help finding his family again. The hikers quickly leashed Wilson and gave the owner a call.
According to the hikers, they said Wilson thankfully wasn't very wet or dirty when they found him. He actually a bunch of energy...
It was a group effort a couple hikers just a ways up from us had saw him and had no way of getting him. My friend had an extra leash and then we turned around to met up with the rangers and mom...
It was a very happy ending. [Wilson] was a pretty famous dog on the mountain today.
Shortly after finding Wilson, Rangers O'Connor and Ordway showed up to take the puppy back down the trail. That's when he was finally reunited with his owner.
Kudos to everyone involved in the puppy rescue. Even with proper hiking and tracking equipment, mistakes can happen. Thanks to the Rangers and good samaritans on the mountain, Wilson is wagging his tail with joy once again.