CNY Family Frantic to Find Son Who Missed College Finals

A Central New York family is frantic to find their missing son and they've turned to social media for help.

Kimberly Hodom-Koscinski is asking if anyone been in contact with her son Johnny. No one has heard from him since 10 AM on Wednesday, December 11.

Even though it's been less than 24 hours, Kimberly says Johnny missed college finals and didn't show up to help a friend.

Calls to Johnny's phone are going straight to voicemail and his car is nowhere to be found.

The car to be on the lookout for is a dark gray 2012 Subaru Legacy with a New York license plate - LBA2792.

Credit - Kimberly Hodom-Koscinski/Facebook Credit - Kimberly Hodom-Koscinski/Facebook loading...

Police Notified

The family has been working with the police in Cobleskill area and in Oneida County.

Please contact police or the Koscinski family if you have seen or talked to Johnny in the last 24 hours.

Credit - Kimberly Hodom-Koscinski/Facebook Credit - Kimberly Hodom-Koscinski/Facebook loading...

Thousands Go Missing Every Year

Thousands of children go missing every year.

If you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight, and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them all home.

Get our free mobile app