This Is The Minimum Salary Needed To Be Happy In New York State

What is the absolute minimum salary you would need to be "Happy" living in New York State? Experts have that answer.

According to a Purdue University study, income can correlate with emotional well-being and life satisfaction. Meaning- Money could buy happiness. But how much money sparks that happiness? Do you have that amount?

To estimate how much money you might need to be happy in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates factored in each state’s cost-of-living index and used $105,000 — which the Purdue study found was the ideal income for life satisfaction in North America — as the “benchmark.” The states were ranked from least to most amount of money needed to be happy. GOBankingRates also included unemployment rates for many states for informational purposes."

What Is The Minimum Salary Needed To Be Happy In New York State?

According to their research, the minimum salary needed to be happy in New York State is $132,825. How many people remotely make that? If so, are you truly happy?

The Empire State comes with some empire-sized costs of living, with the average New York resident shelling out over $27,000 above the national average to be happy. And with an unemployment rate of 4%, times are tough for a lot of New Yorkers. However, one can still find happiness at $75,900."

It’s important to keep in mind, though, that “happiness” is subjective. The cost of living comfortably can vary from person to person. So if we have that logic with New York, a lot of us are probably not too happy or comfortable clearly.

