Central New York Restaurant Latest to Lose Roof

A Central New York restaurant is the latest to lose it's roof under the weight of heavy snow.

The list of buildings falling continues to grow, with businesses, barns, and homes buckling under all that weight. As snowfall piles up, some structures simply can't take the strain, leaving owners facing major damage and unexpected repairs.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente issued a statement after all the barn collapses over the last few weeks.

"The recent heavy snowfall has placed an immense burden on our agricultural community, leading to tragic barn collapses that threaten the livelihoods of so many hardworking men and women."

Miners Table Collapses

The latest collapse was at the Miners Table at the KOA campground in Herkimer.

Cara Marie Photography shared a photo of the collapse, which you can see below.

Despite the devastation, plans are still moving ahead to open this spring.

No Help in Sight

Victims of roof collapses appreciate the heartfelt words from Picente. However, his statement didn't offer any help for those suffering through this devastating winter.

We aren't seeing any assistance from our Governor either. Kathy Hochul hasn't had the heart to release a statement or even acknowledge what's happening in Upstate New York.

If this amount of snow fell in New York City, I'm sure the National Guard would be deployed immediately. Why can't we get the same treatment here?

How many buildings need to collapse and lives be ruined before she sends some much needed help our way?

