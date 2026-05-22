Central New York Just Got a Million-Dollar Surprise

Someone just became the first Empire State winner of the new Millionaire for Life game — and it happened in Central New York.

The winning ticket matched the numbers 03, 15, 16, 24, 28 + 04, and just like that… life changed completely for one lucky lottery player in Otsego County. Not “pay a few bills” changed. Not “take a nice vacation” changed. We’re talking a million dollars a year for life kind of changed.

Whoever bought a ticket at the Price Chopper on Main Street in Richfield Springs, you'd better check your numbers. You could be RICH!

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Think Stock Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Think Stock loading...

From Cash for Life to Millionaire for Life

The New York Lottery recently replaced the Cash for Life game with the new Millionaire for Life format, and this is the very first top prize winner in New York since the switch.

READ MORE: Reeling in the Best - 11 NY Captains Earn National Fishing Honors

So basically, Central New York didn’t just win — it made history.

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And Just Like That…

No name has been released yet, but one thing is for sure: somewhere in Otsego County, someone is about to have a very different conversation this Memorial Day weekend.

The kind that starts with, “So… you’re not going to believe this.”

How would you spend a million dollars a year for the rest of your life?

All winning lottery numbers can be found at NYlottery.ny.gov.