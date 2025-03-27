Empire State of Luck: New Yorker Hits $1M Powerball Jackpot

There's a new millionaire in New York after a lucky lottery player hit the Powerball.

No one won the big jackpot of 483 million. That means Saturday's drawing will increase to 515 million. But 3 players cashed in on the second prize of a million bucks.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Wednesday, March 26 drawing were:

5-20-2939-53 +6

The winning million dollar ticket was sold at Kings Hampton Bays C-Store on West Montauk Highway in Suffolk County.

Two other winning tickets were sold. One in California and another in the District of Columbia.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

Get our free mobile app