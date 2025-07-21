A devastating fire has left parts of a small village near Cooperstown, New York in ruins.

What started as a report of a structure fire in Milford on Friday, July 18 quickly escalated.

Flames tore through the Milford Corner Store and high winds pushed the blaze into a second commercial building and two homes. All were declared total losses.

Multiple fire departments from across Otsego County responded as part of Milford’s pre-plan, including crews from Cooperstown, Hartwick, Mount Vision, and Schenevus. Additional help poured in from neighboring departments as firefighters fought to contain the growing fire.

Firefighters Save Lives

Amid the chaos, two Milford firefighters are being credited with saving a life.

They rescued a man who was trapped on the second floor of one of the burning homes. He was taken to Bassett Medical Center for evaluation and has since been released.

Two other firefighters sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

Water Conservation & Road Closures

Due to the extended water use during the firefight, Mayor Brian Pokorny issued a village-wide water conservation order that remained until Sunday at noon. Several road closures were also put in place, though all have since reopened.

As the community picks up the pieces, the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control is investigating the cause of the blaze.