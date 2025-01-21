Popular Central New York Restaurant Up For Sale

Popular Central New York Restaurant Up For Sale

Credit - Think Stock/Canva

Looking to get into the restaurant business? A popular family-owned Italian eatery with over 40 years of serving up delicious meals is up for sale.

It's the perfect opportunity for someone looking to step into a thriving business.

The beloved community staple is known for serving classics like chicken riggies, greens, and fresh seafood. The owners are ready to retire—but they’re not closing up shop just yet.

Michael T's On the Market

After 30 years of running the business together, Michael and Karen Trunfio of Michael T's Restaurant in New Hartford are ready to pass the tongs to someone who can carry on the tradition, allowing them to enjoy some travel time.

The Trunfio's have "met so many wonderful people through the years and are hoping that someone would love the opportunity."

READ MORE: Beloved Central New York Tradition Canceled for 2025

Chances to own a well-established, thriving restaurant that’s been serving the community since 1983 don't come around every day. It's been named Best Italian American Restaurant, Best Caterer and Best Riggies to name a few.

The place is always busy and it can often be tough to even find a parking spot, especially on the weekends.

Google Maps
loading...

Selling Not Closing

The owners want everyone to know they are not closing. The restaurant will still be open normal hours until a new owner is found.

READ MORE: Nationwide Shutdown! 150 Locations Close, Including 27 in New York

If you want to be that owner you can buy or lease the restaurant and catering business on Seneca Turnpike for $1.1 million.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far

Several restaurants, bars, and businesses have closed in Central New York.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: Selling, Utica News
Categories: TSM