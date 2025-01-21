Popular Central New York Restaurant Up For Sale

Looking to get into the restaurant business? A popular family-owned Italian eatery with over 40 years of serving up delicious meals is up for sale.

It's the perfect opportunity for someone looking to step into a thriving business.

The beloved community staple is known for serving classics like chicken riggies, greens, and fresh seafood. The owners are ready to retire—but they’re not closing up shop just yet.

Michael T's On the Market

After 30 years of running the business together, Michael and Karen Trunfio of Michael T's Restaurant in New Hartford are ready to pass the tongs to someone who can carry on the tradition, allowing them to enjoy some travel time.

The Trunfio's have "met so many wonderful people through the years and are hoping that someone would love the opportunity."

Chances to own a well-established, thriving restaurant that’s been serving the community since 1983 don't come around every day. It's been named Best Italian American Restaurant, Best Caterer and Best Riggies to name a few.

The place is always busy and it can often be tough to even find a parking spot, especially on the weekends.

Selling Not Closing

The owners want everyone to know they are not closing. The restaurant will still be open normal hours until a new owner is found.

If you want to be that owner you can buy or lease the restaurant and catering business on Seneca Turnpike for $1.1 million.

