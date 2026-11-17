Stargazers across Central New York have a prime opportunity to catch one of autumns fastest celestial shows this week as the annual Leonid meteor shower reaches its peak.

The shower, caused by Earth passing through a trail of cosmic debris left behind by Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, hits maximum activity overnight between Tuesday November 17th, and Wednesday November 18th.

Hopefully weather will cooperate for us in Central New York.

Leonids Meteors Sower

While the Leonids are historically famous for producing massive "meteor storms" every few decades, this year's display will be a quieter affair. Under dark, clear skies, observers can expect to spot roughly 10 to 15 shooting stars per hour.

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What the Leonids lack in volume this year, they make up for in speed. Streaking through Earth's atmosphere at roughly 44 miles per second, these meteors frequently leave bright, glowing trails in their wake.

The best times to observe the meteor shower will be between midnight at 5am Tuesday into Wednesday.

Will The Sky Cooperate?

Fortunately for Mohawk Valley residents, Mother Nature appears to be cooperating for the main event. Tuesday night's forecast calls for skies to clear out late in the evening, offering prime viewing conditions with virtually no threat of precipitation.

READ MORE: Will New York Finally Get A Break From Snow This Winter?

Temperatures will dip right to the freezing mark around 32 degrees F with a light west wind, meaning anyone heading outdoors will need heavy winter layers.

By Wednesday night, cloud cover is expected to roll back in, making Tuesday overnight into early Wednesday morning the clear window of opportunity.

Best Places To Be

For the best experience, local astronomy enthusiasts recommend heading outside after midnight and looking up toward the pre-dawn sky, once the moon sets and the constellation Leo rises high overhead.

Escaping city streetlights for darker rural pockets and giving your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust away from phone screens will offer the best chance to catch a shooting star.