Mercy Flight Helicopter Crashes in New York

Three people are lucky to be alive this morning after a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed near the Canandaigua Airport in New York.

The hard landing occurred just after 8 PM on Thursday, September 19. Mercy Flight Central said one of the aircraft experienced a hard landing returning to base on Brickyard Road in Canandaigua.

“Upon landing, the three personnel on board, a pilot and Flight Nurse and Flight Paramedic safely exited the aircraft."

Mercy Flight Central is an independent, nonprofit organization of air medical professionals that have saved thousands of lives in more than 17,000 patient transports in their 30 year history.

No Injuries

The good news is no one was injured in the crash. "Everyone is safe."

There were no patients on board at the time of the crash either.

The investigation into what caused the hard landing and Mercy Flight Central will provide updates as they are available.

"We are immensely grateful for the emergency response and for the entire community’s concern for the well-being of Mercy Flight Central.”

Thoughts & Prayers With Mercy Flight Crew

South Seneca Ambulance sent out prayers to everyone on board on social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers are out to the crew of the Mercy Flight Helicopter and involved in the crash."

