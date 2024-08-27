Country Star Draws Biggest Crowd At New York State Fair, 2nd Largest All Time
Look at all those people!
It's the second-largest crowd at a New York State Fair concert. Who's that popular? A new country star!
Laney Wilson holds the record for the largest crowd. More than 52,000 fans packed into Suburban Park to kick off the 2023 New York State Fair. That's a lot more people than the 850 who came to see her when she appeared at Kegs Canal 6 months earlier.
Wilson destroyed the previous record that was set in 2022. Rapper and singer Nelly brought in 43,000 people to Suburban Park.
Second Largest Crowd
Move over Tennessee. There's a new orange in town. This one comes from Syracuse where Megan Moroney drew the largest crowd for 2024 and the second largest in history at the state fair.
"Tonight is largest concert turnout at The Fair this year and the second-largest in the history of Suburban Park."
Let's hear it for the ladies of country music.
More Live Entertainment
There is plenty of more live entertainment that is free with your fair admission.
39 national recording acts perform throughout the 13 days of the fair this year and there's something for everyone - country, rock, pop, and familiar favorites.
Only four country concerts are left including an icon, a local talent and one half of Florida Georgia Line.
Crystal Gayle - August 28
Tom Nitti - August 29
Chapel Hart - August 29
Brian Kelly - August 31
See all the free performances in Chevy Court and Suburban Park through Labor Day.
