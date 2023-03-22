Nashville’s “Most Compelling New Artist” Making 2 Stops in New York

If you don't know their name now, you definitely will by the end of the summer.

Megan Moroney is excited to announce her own headlining Lucky Tour, launching this September and wrapping up in December. It includes 23-dates, making stops in major cities like Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles along the way.

Known for her two big songs in 2022, "Pistol Made of Roses" and "Tennessee Orange", Moroney's music has performed extremely well on Spotify and other streaming services. Sony Music says both songs helped put her on the map as "Nashville's most compelling new artist".

Her latest songs include "Lucky" and "I'm Not Pretty", which have MusicRow saying they "confirm her status as a first-class, off-center, wonderfully creative Country artist."

Not only is she already kicking off her first-ever headlining and SOLD-OUT Pistol Made of Roses Tour in April, but she is also joining Brooks & Dunn this summer too. One of those tour dates has her stopping at Key Bank Center in Buffalo on May 16th.

Even though she isn't headlining, you'll still get a chance to see her before she goes solo in the Fall. Not to mention, you'll also get to see Scotty McCreery and Brooks & Dunn. Sounds like a win-win-win to me!

Coming Back to New York

Megan Moroney is pumped to kick-off her Lucky Tour in New York City on September 20th. She'll be at the Bowery Ballroom, absolutely living it up in the Big Apple. This is one of only four shows she has scheduled in the Northeast for her tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24th at 10:00am. You can get them and more information about Megan on her website.

