The Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed in the latest drawing, leaving the prize to grow even bigger for the next round. But while no one hit the top prize, two lucky players in New York still walked away with life-changing sums by matching all but the Mega Ball.

One of those second-place winners will be taking home $3 million, while the other claimed $2 million. So far, the New York Lottery hasn’t revealed where the winning tickets were sold, so it’s a good idea for players to double-check their numbers.

The winning numbers for the Friday, August 15 drawing were 4-17-27-34-69, with a Mega Ball of 16. Anyone holding a ticket with that combination should check carefully—these prizes are nothing to sneeze at.

Next Mega Millions Drawing

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, with an estimated jackpot of $216 million, or $97 million if the lucky winner chooses the one-time cash payout. With the top prize climbing higher, more players are likely to try their luck in hopes of hitting the big one.

Even though no one hit the jackpot this time, the $3 million and $2 million wins prove that you don’t have to take the top prize to change your life. Whether you’re a regular player or just feeling lucky, you might be one ticket away from a huge payday.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.