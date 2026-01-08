If you’ve noticed med spas popping up everywhere across New York, you’re not alone. They seem to be on every corner, promising quick fixes, flawless skin, and miracle treatments.

A new warning from the New York Department of State says consumers need to slow down — because behind some of those glossy signs are serious safety issues, and the photos are DISTURBING!

What New York Investigators Are Finding

State investigators recently conducted more than 220 statewide inspections of businesses offering med spa services. What they uncovered was alarming: unlicensed providers, expired or suspected counterfeit Botox and fillers, unsanitary conditions, and even controlled substances like Fentanyl, Propofol, and Xylocaine on-site.

Of the businesses inspected, 87 were cited for potential violations, including the unlawful practice of medicine. Some cases resulted in fines, while others led to license suspensions or outright revocations — and many are still pending hearings.

Why This Matters More Than You Think

This isn’t just about paperwork or red tape. According to state officials, improper med spa services have already caused serious injuries to consumers, including burns, allergic reactions, infections, double vision, and harmful poisoning.

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley put it bluntly: when medical procedures are performed by unlicensed or unqualified individuals — using dirty needles or counterfeit products — the consequences can be life-altering or even deadly.

Real Cases With Real Consequences

In one case, a Queens woman received more than 100 injections of unknown substances into her neck, face, and body after being told it was Botox and collagen. She experienced severe swelling, blistering, fever, pain, and lasting scars. That provider’s license was ultimately revoked.

In another case in Orange County, illegal cosmetic procedures led to a client developing MRSA, sepsis, and hospitalization. The provider’s license was revoked following an emergency suspension.

“Non-Invasive” Does Not Mean Non-Medical

One of the biggest misconceptions is that if a procedure is labeled “non-invasive,” it’s automatically safe.

In New York, many popular treatments are legally considered medical procedures, including Botox and filler injections, microneedling, CoolSculpting, laser treatments (beyond hair removal), IV therapy, vitamin infusions, hormone replacement therapy, and weight-loss injections like Ozempic.

Any business offering these services — or calling itself a “med spa” — must be licensed as a medical facility or medical practice, with services performed by properly licensed professionals.

How to Protect Yourself Before Booking

Before scheduling any med spa treatment, consumers are urged to:

Confirm the business is properly licensed

Verify the medical director is a licensed physician or nurse practitioner

Ensure you receive a real medical consultation — not just a sales pitch

Check reviews and complaint histories

Trust your instincts if something feels off

The Bottom Line

A cheaper price or trendy social media ad isn’t worth risking your health.

New York officials say enforcement efforts will continue, but consumers remain the first line of defense.

When it comes to your body, cutting corners can cost far more than money. Do your homework — because safe care starts with licensed professionals.