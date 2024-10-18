21 New York Schools Impacted By Massive Listeria Meat Recall
The growing 12 million-pound meat recall affects several schools nationwide, including 21 in New York.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is working to identify all schools that purchased the recalled ready-to-eat meat and poultry kits. So far 21 on the list are in New York.
Nearly 12 million pounds have been recalled over listeria concerns so far.
Listeria Side Effects
Listeria is a bacteria that is especially harmful for pregnant women, senior citizens, or anyone with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms usually begin about 2 weeks after eating contaminated food. However, the CDC says it may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks.
If anyone experiences the following symptoms they should call their healthcare provider right away:
Fever
Muscle aches
Tiredness
Headache
Stiff neck
Confusion
Loss of balance
Seizures
Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, serious illness or death in newborns.
Recalled Products at New York Schools
The recalled ready to eat kits include everything from enchiladas, quesadillas, tacos, and burritos, to pasta and salads. The products were sold at popular stores like Walmart, Aldi, and Target. They were also purchased by several schools, including in New York.
The USDA says the recalled products were not part of the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. "Schools also purchase food directly from other vendors."
All of the New York schools affected are downstate, in and around the city. However, the list could get bigger, just like the recall itself.
Blessed Sacrament 830 Delafield Avenue Staten Island NY
Brooklyn Ave School 24 Brooklyn Ave Valley Stream NY
International Leadership Cs High Sch 3030 Riverdale Ave. Bronx NY
Neighborhood Cs Bronx 411 Wales Avenue Bronx NY
Neighborhood Cs Harlem 691 St. Nicholas Avenue New York NY
New Hyde Park Rd School 300 New Hyde Park Road New Hyde Park NY
North Star Alexander Es B-3 43 Alexander Street Newark NY
North Star Clinton Hill Ms 600 Clinton Ave Newark NY
North Star Lincoln Park Ele B4 377 Washingtn Street Newark NY
North Star Vailsburg Es 24 Hazelwood Ave. Newark NY
North Star Vailsburg Ms 24 Hazelwood Ave Newark NY
North Star West Side Ms 120 Livigston Street Newark NY
North Star West Side Park Es 557 15th Ave Newark NY
Nwpcs Clover 285 Clove Road Staten Island NY
Nwpcs Morningstar 355 Morningstar Road Staten Island NY
Nwpcs Villa 465 Villa Avenue Staten Island NY
Rcacs Centennial Ave 200 W Centennial Ave Roosevelt NY
Rcacs Pleasant Ave 105 Pleasant Ave Roosevelt NY
Robert Carbonaro 50 Hungry Harbor Rd Valley Stream NY
St. Charles 200 Penn Avenue Staten Island NY
William L Buck 75 Horton Ave Valley Stream NY
See the preliminary list of all schools that received recalled products. FSIS will continue to add to it as more information comes in.
You can also see the lengthy list of all the recalled food labels at the USDA.
