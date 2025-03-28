Warning- Highly Contagious Virus Rapidly Spreading Through New York

A highly contagious respiratory disease is spreading quickly, and New York State now has a warning for residents.

So far in 2025, New York State Department of Health is aware of the recent cases throughout the United States, including Texas and New Mexico. There are currently two cases in New York City and one in New York State for three total.

Everyone should be alert for cases and call their health care provider or local health department if they have a fever and rash, especially if they have travelled abroad. Those who travel abroad should make sure they are vaccinated for measles. Everyone should make sure they have received their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines."

Measles Symptoms

Warning To New York Residents On The Measles

The New York State Department of Health is monitoring the situation very carefully. They currently have local health departments in each county across the state prepared to investigate cases and distribute vaccines as needed.

If there is a person with measles, we will quickly try to stop it from spreading."

What Are Measles Symptoms?

They broke it down like this:

7-14 days, and up to 21 days after a measles infection, symptoms usually include:

- high fever (may spike to more than 104°)

- cough

- runny nose (coryza)

- red, watery eyes

3-5 days after symptoms begin a rash occurs:

- The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.

- Small, raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.

- The spots may become joined together as they spread from the head to the rest of the body.

- When the rash appears, a person's fever may spike to more than 104° Fahrenheit.

Learn More

Learn more from New York State Department Of Health online here.

Five Diseases To Look Out For in 2025 These diseases are on the rise globally with more people suffering from them in 2024 than in previous years. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva