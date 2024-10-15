More Listeria Concerns Cause Massive 10 Million Pound Meat Recall at New York Stores

More listeria concerns are causing another massive recall at several popular New York stores.

Close to 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products are under the latest recall.

Listeria Side Effects

Listeria is a bacteria that is especially harmful for pregnant women, senior citizens, or anyone with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms usually begin about 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria. However, the CDC says it may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks.

If anyone experiences the following symptoms they are asked to call their healthcare provider right away:

Fever

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, serious illness or death in newborns.

Hannaford Recall

Select fresh salads and pasta meals sold in Hannaford Supermarket produce and deli departments were removed from store shelves earlier this month over concerns of potential Listeria contamination.

Fiesta Salad with Chicken

UPC: 03022307123

Cobb Salad with Chicken and Bacon

UPC: 03022307124

Caesar Salad with Chicken

UPC: 03022307126

Caesar Salad with Chicken and Bacon

UPC: 03022307127

BLT Salad with Chicken

UPC: 03022307128

Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken

UPC: 03022307024

Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken Family Meal

UPC: 03022307029

Latest Chicken Recall

The latest recall comes from BrucePac, an Oklahoma company that may have distributed listeria contaminated chicken.

Reser’s Fine Foods meal kits include the possibly tainted chicken and you're advised to throw it out or take it back for a refund.

The kits include everything from enchiladas, quesadillas, tacos, and burritos, to pasta and salads that are sold at stores like Walmart, Aldi, Target and more.

The USDA has provided a lengthy list of all the recalled food labels.

