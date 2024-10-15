More Listeria Concerns Cause Massive 10 Million Pound Meat Recall at New York Stores
More listeria concerns are causing another massive recall at several popular New York stores.
Close to 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products are under the latest recall.
Listeria Side Effects
Listeria is a bacteria that is especially harmful for pregnant women, senior citizens, or anyone with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms usually begin about 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria. However, the CDC says it may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks.
If anyone experiences the following symptoms they are asked to call their healthcare provider right away:
Fever
Muscle aches
Tiredness
Headache
Stiff neck
Confusion
Loss of balance
Seizures
Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, serious illness or death in newborns.
Hannaford Recall
Select fresh salads and pasta meals sold in Hannaford Supermarket produce and deli departments were removed from store shelves earlier this month over concerns of potential Listeria contamination.
Fiesta Salad with Chicken
UPC: 03022307123
Cobb Salad with Chicken and Bacon
UPC: 03022307124
Caesar Salad with Chicken
UPC: 03022307126
Caesar Salad with Chicken and Bacon
UPC: 03022307127
BLT Salad with Chicken
UPC: 03022307128
Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken
UPC: 03022307024
Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken Family Meal
UPC: 03022307029
Latest Chicken Recall
The latest recall comes from BrucePac, an Oklahoma company that may have distributed listeria contaminated chicken.
Reser’s Fine Foods meal kits include the possibly tainted chicken and you're advised to throw it out or take it back for a refund.
The kits include everything from enchiladas, quesadillas, tacos, and burritos, to pasta and salads that are sold at stores like Walmart, Aldi, Target and more.
The USDA has provided a lengthy list of all the recalled food labels.
