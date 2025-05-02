Several roadwork projects kick of in May here in Central New York. Here's what we know:

Here is the New York State Department of Transportation's report of road projects for the week beginning on Monday, May 5th 2025:

Oneida County May 2025 Roadwork Projects

1) New Hartford: Middlesettlement Road at Route 5 eastbound. Motorists will encounter lane closure/shift in both directions with flaggers in place due to paving operations.

2) Utica: Burrstone Road/Champlin Avenue/French Road. Motorists will encounter drainage work at various locations throughout the project approaching the intersection. Lane closures are expected.

3) Utica/Marcy: Route I-790 Project, READ MORE NOW

4) Boonville: Route 12D, Route 294, Route 46 and Schuyler Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures with flaggers in place due to drainage repairs, excavation and pavement repair, curb and curb ramp replacement and sidewalk replacement.

5) Clinton: Route 12B between Robinson Road and Harding Road (Route 233), Route 412 between Franklin Avenue and College Hill Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to the installation of underground gas and drainage work.

Madison County May 2025 Roadwork Projects

1) Morrisville: Route 20 between White Corners Road and English Avenue Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to gutter reconstruction and paving operations.

2) Hamilton: Route 12B between Preston Hill Road and Wylie Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to drilling operations.

3) Oneida: Route 5 between Lenox Avenue and Stoneleigh Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to pipe extension, embankment work, and guiderail removal.

Herkimer County May 2025 Roadwork Projects

1) Webb: Route 28 between Old Route 28 and Tamarack Lake Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with a temporary signal in place due to culvert replacement work.

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State From America's Smallest Town to the birthplace of the potato chip, here are 50 fun and fantastic facts about New York State. Scroll through to see how many of these you already knew. Gallery Credit: Karolyi