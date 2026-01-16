What started as a celebration of perseverance quickly became a moment that an entire Central New York community will never forget.

A Graduation Unlike Any Other

Earlier this month, Morrisville-Eaton High School held a special commencement ceremony for senior Mathew Brooks, a student who had been facing significant health challenges. The ceremony took place on January 9th and was attended by family, friends, school staff, and community leaders, including State Senator Joe Griffo and Assemblyman Joe Angelino. According to WKTV, the event was organized so Mathew could be honored for his hard work and determination while surrounded by the people who cared about him most.

Remembering Mathew Brooks

Just days later, the story took a heartbreaking turn. Mathew Brooks passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 13th. He was 18 years old. In a Facebook post following the ceremony, Senator Joe Griffo reflected on the impact Mathew had on everyone around him:

“Mathew, who is facing a significant health challenge, is truly a remarkable young man who has had a profound impact on and is loved so by many”

Griffo went on to say that Mathew’s courage, resilience, and perseverance inspired not only him, but countless others who had followed his journey.

Mathew’s obituary echoes those sentiments, noting that while his life was often marked by challenges, he faced them with strength and grace. Along the way, he touched many hearts and left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born in Oneida on June 3, 2007, Mathew was the son of William “Bill” Jr. and Tina Brooks. He had a deep love for his family and found comfort and happiness outdoors. Hunting, fishing, riding snowmobiles, and spending time on four-wheelers brought him moments of freedom and joy, and those close to him say those were the times when his spirit truly shined.

Honoring a Life and Legacy

In Mathew’s memory, donations can be made to Dreaming Tree Ranch, also known as Help Sami Kick Cancer, either by mail or online. While Mathew’s time here was far too short, the legacy he leaves behind is powerful.

