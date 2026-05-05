A Night in Central New York You Won’t Want to Miss

There are concerts… and then there are those nights that feel like they’re going to stay with you long after the lights come up. That’s exactly what’s coming to Turning Stone Resort Casino this fall.

On Friday, September 25, at 8 PM, country music powerhouse Martina McBride is taking the stage at The Event Center, bringing a catalog of songs that have shaped generations.

If you’ve ever found yourself singing along to “Independence Day” in the car, or getting hit right in the heart by “In My Daughter’s Eyes,” this is the kind of show that pulls all of that back in the best way.

It’s not just a setlist of hits like “This One’s for the Girls,” “Concrete Angel,” and “A Broken Wing”—it’s a full evening of storytelling through music from one of country’s most recognized voices.

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A Career Built on Voice, Heart, and Impact

Martina McBride isn’t just known for her sound—she’s built a career that spans more than two decades of major success.

READ MORE: Jordan Davis Taking Over Turning Stone Events Center

Over 23 million albums sold, multiple Grammy nominations, 20 Top 10 singles, and six No. 1 hits later, she’s still bringing the same power and presence to every stage she steps onto.

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With more than 15 major industry awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year honors from both the CMA and ACM, her influence in country music is undeniable. But what really sets her apart is the way she’s used her platform beyond music, supporting causes like domestic violence awareness and receiving recognition for her humanitarian work.

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Ticket Sales

Tickets go on presale for TS Rewards members on May 7, with the general public on sale starting May 8 at 10 AM.

Between the hits, the voice, and the energy Martina brings to the stage, this feels like one of those “Blessed” kind of nights.