A Dog Who Desperately Needs a Second Chance

Some dogs come into a shelter looking for a home. Others come in needing something much more basic: a chance to survive.

That's the case with Marshall, a dog recently found lying in the middle of a Central New York road in heartbreaking condition.

Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society says Marshall is one of the most severely emaciated dogs they've taken in.

His fragile body is covered with scrapes and sores, and he's also dealing with an ear infection and infected toenail beds. He has a long road to recovery ahead.

Despite Everything, Marshall Still Has Plenty of Love to Give

What's remarkable is how alert, active, and aware Marshall is, considering everything he's been through. Despite being neglected and suffering so much, he still has lots of love to give.

Marshall is receiving medication and antibiotics to help him heal, along with baths to treat the infections in his toenail beds.

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"Thank you to the good Samaritan who found him, our kind and relentless volunteer who made the connection and brought him to us, and our staff and medical team for making sure this boy doesn’t go a second longer without the care he deserves."

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How You Can Help Marshall

Marshall isn't ready for adoption. Right now, the focus is on getting him healthy and giving him a second chance with a family who loves him.

His medical care is going to take time and resources. If you'd like to help Marshall on his road to recovery, donations can be made at Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society.

After everything he's been through, Marshall deserves to know what it's like to be loved, safe, and cared for.

Here's hoping the hardest part of his journey is behind him.

And here's hoping the lowlife who treated Marshall this way gets the justice they so rightfully deserve.