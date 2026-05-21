A “Mile High Club” With a Very Different Meaning?

There’s a new TSA update that's giving a whole new meaning to the idea of the “mile high club” — though not the kind people usually joke about.

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Medical marijuana can now be carried through TSA checkpoints in both carry-on and checked bags, but there's a catch.

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What TSA Is Actually Doing

The Transportation Security Administration has made it clear that its officers are focused on security threats, not actively searching for marijuana or other drugs. So, during routine screening, their job isn’t to dig for it.

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That said, if something illegal or suspicious is discovered during the screening process, it doesn’t just get ignored. It can be referred to law enforcement right there at the airport.

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So What’s the Catch?

Even though doctor prescribed medical marijuana may be allowed under updated TSA guidelines with “special instructions,” the final decision still comes down to the TSA officer at the checkpoint.

Federal law still applies in airports, and that can override what’s allowed under certain state medical rules.

So what passes smoothly in one situation might get a different response in another.

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Bottom Line for Travelers

Yes, medical marijuana is technically allowed through TSA screening under specific conditions. But it’s not a free-for-all.

It’s still a case-by-case decision at the checkpoint, and travelers are expected to follow both TSA guidance and applicable laws wherever they’re flying from and to.