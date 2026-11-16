CNY Thrift Store Gets Overwhelming Support After Heartfelt Plea

A Central New York thrift store is getting a much-needed reminder of just how amazing the community can be after its owners made an emotional plea for help keeping the business open.

Mariah’s Closet on Commercial Drive in New Hartford isn't just another thrift store.

It was opened in memory of the owners' daughter, Mariah, who loved thrifting. The family wanted to create a place that honored her memory while giving people the chance to find affordable clothing, household items, and other treasures.

But recently, business has been slow, and the family admitted they were struggling to keep the doors open.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, they explained that some days hardly anyone walks through the doors. They weren't asking for donations or handouts. They were simply asking people to shop.

The Community Shows Up

Shop people did!

The family's honesty struck a chord, and the response was overwhelming.

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People near and far have been sharing the post, leaving kind comments and finding ways to help.

The family also shared a GoFundMe page for people outside the area who also wanted to help.

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More Than Just a Thrift Store

For the family, keeping Mariah’s Closet open means keeping a piece of their daughter alive. It's a way to share something she loved with others and continue her memory through the store.

They still have a road ahead, but the response has encouraged them to keep going.

If you're looking for affordable clothing or household finds, consider stopping by Mariah’s Closet in New Hartford. You never know what treasures you might find, and your purchase could mean a whole lot more than you realize.

Mariah’s Closet

4456 Commercial Drive, Suite B, New Hartford, NY 13413