Famous Restaurant At Destiny USA Closing After A Decade

Things are changing at one of the country's biggest malls. Destiny USA is losing another major company but its also gaining a few new ones.

Restaurants and retailers have been slowly moving out of the Central New York shopping center. And some were major national chains.

2024 Closures in Destiny USA

TGI Fridays shut down without warning in October. Before that it was World of Beer. The last location in New York State closed in June 2024 after a decade inside the Syracuse mall.

At Home, a décor and furniture store that opened nearly 8 years ago, also closed its doors over the summer.

Credit - Destiny USA Credit - Destiny USA loading...

2 More Stores Closed

2025 is beginning like 2024 ended with more stores closing their doors.

2 more have moved out of the massive mall within days of each other.

Boss by Hugo Boss, an upscale clothing retailer closed its outlet store. A few days later it was Ardene, a Canadian retailer that shut its doors for the final time.

Credit - Tim Mossholder via Unsplash Credit - Tim Mossholder via Unsplash loading...

Margaritaville Closing

There will be no more getting wasted away in Margaritaville.

Jimmy Buffett's famous restaurant is the latest closure after a decade inside the mall.

"After 10 years of partnership, both Margaritaville and Destiny USA have made a mutual business decision to bring this chapter to a close."

TSM TSM loading...

Coming Soon to Destiny USA

2025 will bring new stores and unique additions to Destiny USA including indoor pickleball, virtual reality and new dining options.

Regal Cinemas: Regal will undergo a $15 million remodel to update the entire facility.

Indoor Pickleball: A 40,000 sq ft facility will be under construction later this spring.

Virtual Reality Concept: A 14,000 sq ft venue will be under construction in early spring.

JD Sports: Known for its innovative athletic footwear and apparel, JD Sports is set to open by the end of January.

Charcoal Grill and Modern Buffet: A new restaurant will offer a contemporary and high-quality buffet experience in the Canyon.

Get our free mobile app