A Central New York community is deeply mourning the sudden loss of a respected member of the Marcy Correctional Facility.

Lt. Jeremy Burns passed away unexpectedly, leaving his friends and family in shock.

The Rome native, was known for his dedication both in his professional life and his service to the community. A graduate of Rome Free Academy, he went on to further his education at Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC).

Burns served as a lieutenant at the Marcy Correctional Facility, where his leadership and unwavering commitment earned him the admiration of colleagues, inmates, and the broader community.

Outside of his professional duties, Burns was also a proud member of the Allen Professional Firefighters Association, where he made a lasting impact. His involvement with the fire service showcased his dedication to protecting and serving his community in multiple ways.

Cause of Death Unknown

The cause of Lt. Burns' sudden passing has not yet been disclosed.

At this point, details about his obituary, funeral arrangements, and visitation have not been made publicly available.

The outpouring of support from the community reflects just how much Burns meant to those around him. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence many, as his presence in both the Marcy Correctional Facility and the local firefighting community leaves behind a lasting impression of service, integrity, and dedication.

Our thoughts are with Lt. Burns' family, friends, and colleagues as they process this profound loss.

