7 Laws Taking Effect in New York This March

7 new laws are set to go into effect in New York for the month of March.

It affects everyone from expectant mothers and those suffering from Parkinson's Disease to criminals, inmates and law enforcement.

March 11: Expecting and new moms can have their chosen doulas (non-medical professional who provides support) with them during delivery and recovery. Hospitals and birthing centers must also provide a list of available doulas online and on-site, in multiple languages.

March 13: The Department of Corrections is required to create an annual heat mitigation plan for prisons. It must include measures like cooling stations, evaporative fans, increased wellness checks, and shade in exercise yards. Additionally, the Department of Environmental Conservation will study how extreme heat affects both inmates and prison staff.

March 19: A statewide registry will now track Parkinson’s disease cases. It'll also require doctors to report diagnoses while letting patients opt out of sharing detailed information.

March 19: Courts and district attorneys will be required to give crime victims and their families or guardians detailed information about their rights, including free copies of parole hearing transcripts.

March 19: Certain fixed fees for services provided by sheriffs can be increased, like serving papers, conducting evictions, and making arrests.

March 22: Employers, schools, and government agencies can no longer require people to show copies of their own criminal history records. Background checks will still be permitted.

March 25: Local governments will be allowed to set rules for short-term residential rentals in certain municipalities to improve oversight and ensure safety.

