A March Is Planned Following the Cornell Gang Rape Allegations

The allegations surrounding Cornell University have sparked outrage well beyond the campus, and now people are planning to take that anger to the streets.

A march is planned for Tuesday, October 13 at 3 PM at 100 N. Tioga Street in Ithaca, calling attention to the allegations, Cornell's handling of the case, and the larger issue of how sexual assault is handled on college campuses.

The Case That's Rocked the Nation

The case involves a former Cornell student, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity in October 2024.

READ MORE: Upstate New York Cornell Lawsuit Names 7 Fraternity Members

According to the lawsuit, Doe was pressured into consuming alcohol and drugs and became increasingly incapacitated. She alleges that she was gang raped by several men at the fraternity house.

The lawsuit also points to a Snapchat group involving fraternity members, including a message allegedly encouraging others to come upstairs and referring to the woman in degrading terms.

Get our free mobile app

The Tompkins County District Attorney's Office initially declined to bring criminal charges in 2024, but the investigation has now been reopened.

Cornell says it conducted its own investigation and that the students involved received sanctions that included suspensions, expulsions, and writing essays. The Chi Phi chapter was also shut down and remains barred from campus.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is now calling for outside counsel to conduct a transparent, independent review of Cornell's response.

Photo by Will Barkoff on Unsplash aerial view of city during daytime

The March Is Also Raising Money

Organizers are also asking for financial support.

A Venmo has been set up to help cover travel expenses, poster printing, and other costs associated with the march and the effort surrounding it.

Organizers say anything remaining goes toward Jane Doe's legal fees.