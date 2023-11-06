You may recognize more than the faces in the new Jesse Eisenberg movie. Some of the scenes were shot in Central New York. Do you recognize them?

Manodrome, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, and Odessa Young was filmed in Syracuse during the winter of 2021/2022. Can you spot the familiar scenes?

Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg plays Ralphie, a man wrestling with outside forces and the demons within when he meets a mysterious family of men who welcome him as one of their own.

As Ralphie struggles to define himself, pressure mounts and a powder keg is lit that will blow a hole in the lives of everyone he touches.

Shots of Syracuse

Although Manodrome scenes were shot in Syracuse, the movie is not based there.

“There are one or two tiny hints, that we are somewhere in Upstate New York, but it was very much intended not to be representative of a specific place,” filmmaker John Trengrove told Deadline.

The movie received strong reviews during its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year with many critics comparing it to Brad Pitt's “Fight Club.” It's being called a most disturbing, wild ride.

Find the Syracuse Scenes

Do you recognize the Central New York scenes? See if you can find Destiny USA, Pavone's Pizza, and the Crowne Plaza Hotel off I-81 in the latest trailer that was released.

Manodrome in Theaters

Manodrome hits select theaters on November 10, but none in Syracuse. A week later, on November 17 it'll be available On Digital and On Demand.

