If you thought your morning commute was eventful, chances are it still didn’t top what happened in Manlius this week.

How the Great Goat Escape Started

It started like any other calm, peaceful Central New York morning… until a herd of goats decided they’d had enough of fenced-in life and made a break for sweet, glorious freedom. No one is quite sure what sparked the Great Goat Rebellion of 2025, but witnesses say the moment the sun came up, those goats were already halfway to their dreams of grass, glory, and total municipal domination.

The Officers’ Unexpected Roundup Strategy

Thankfully, two Town of Manlius Police Department officers were ready for the call, though probably not this call. Officer Tyrel and Officer Cook rolled up to find goats trotting around like they owned the place. Instead of panicking, the pair launched into what can only be described as an impromptu barnyard-themed action sequence. One witness said Officer Cook was shouting something that sounded very much like “here goaty goaty,” which, against all odds, worked.

Officer Tyrel took a more tactical approach, slowly maneuvering the goats into a loose formation, almost like he’d trained for this moment his entire life. Neighbors swear he was using real technique: flanking, redirecting, blocking escape routes, the whole nine yards.

Within minutes, the officers had successfully wrangled the tiny fugitives and guided them back to their rightful home. But the heroics didn’t stop there. Instead of calling it a day after completing the most adorable roundup in department history, Officer Tyrel stuck around to help the owner repair the fence. That’s right, these officers didn’t just save the goats, they delivered customer service.

Locals took to Facebook quickly, cheering on the “goat squad” and joking that the department may need a new badge motto: Serving, protecting, and herding. Some residents suggested this become an annual training exercise, while others simply wanted to know if Officer Cook planned to record his now-famous goat call for ringtone use. One commenter pointed out that the goats technically committed no crimes, unless you count “being too cute for containment,” which is, admittedly, hard to enforce.

Everything Returned to Normal… Eventually

By mid-morning, life returned to normal. The goats were safe, the fence was secure, and the officers were back to their regular duties.

