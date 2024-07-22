Man With History Of Stalking & Harassing Young Girls Seen In Central New York

An urgent warning after a man with a history of stalking was seen harassing a number of underage girls in Central New York.

Kayleigh Burgess, the assistant manager from the Planet Fitness in Rome said a guy was harassing her and numerous other girls at the gym. "He told me I caught his attention because of my birth year on my necklace which makes me 26 years younger than him."

The man told Burgess he was a gym member in Oneida, which she says was a lie. He refused to give his name. He'd only gave his phone number.

After overhearing the man asking multiple minors for their phone number and if they had boyfriends, he was chased out of the gym by other members. "He sped out of parking lot in his Red Mitsubishi SUV that is the same SUV in articles about him."

Burgess started looking into the man and found out that he has been reported in multiple states for the same behavior and stalking. "He has a history of indecent exposure to children, vehicle burglary, stalking, harassment."

Credit - Fox 16 Credit - Fox 16 loading...

Keep an Eye Out

Aliza Escobar's 14 year old sister was at the gym at the time. "He was harassing her and her friend."

Burgess did call police to file a report on the man. "He is not a safe man," said Burgess. "Please keep an eye out for him. He was targeting 15/16/17 year old's in the gym and has multiple arrest records across the U.S."

