Man Arrested For Shooting Dog After Car Crash In Upstate New York

What the heck is wrong with people?

What someone thought was a dead coyote on the side of the road turned out to be a tragically shot and abandoned dog. What happened will break your heart.

A New York State Department of Environmental Crimes Investigator was called to the scene in Upstate New York for a dead coyote. It turned out to be this poor dog.

An investigation uncovered a heartless guy had been driving through Jefferson County with two dogs. One of the dogs jumped into the man's lap, causing him to crash into a guardrail.

Instead of, oh, I don’t know, being a decent human being and checking on his dogs, he allegedly shot and killed one of them out of anger instead.

Seriously. Who does that?!

The next day, while following up, Investigator Jackson found a black-and-white puppy wandering around the same area. It turned out to be the other dog that belonged to this guy who had crashed.

Multiple Charges

The scumbag was allegedly planning to either dump the dogs or leave them with a friend.

Well, now he’s sitting in jail, facing multiple charges, including felony animal cruelty, awaiting a future court date in March.

Meanwhile, the puppy got a much better ending.

The investigator scooped him up and got him to animal control, where he’ll get the love and home he actually deserves.

